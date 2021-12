There are many ways to deliver superior customer service. I believe your name is a precious possession and when a company uses your name it elevates the customer experience. People value their names and the capital they bring to any conversation, interaction, or relationship. People love to hear their names. More than any other word in any language, their names often sound best to their own ears. It gives them a jolt when recognized by a friend or acquaintance. That recognition almost always generates an immediate, positive reaction that affects the upcoming experience for the better.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO