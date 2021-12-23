Police: Former NFL player and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test.

Lewis was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at Western Avenue and Church Street in Guilderland following a traffic violation. He refused the field sobriety test as well as the chemical test at the police department during processing.

On November 24, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy named Lewis as the Community Health and Wellness Development Coordinator to assist in building trust with residents and connecting them with services. Albany County issued this statement to NEWS10 about his arrest:

“Dion has informed us of the incident. He continues to work as a committed ambassador on promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in our communities and programs and services offered by the County. We respect the legal system and will not comment further until the process is complete.” Mary Rozak, Albany County Director of Communications

Lewis will be arraigned January 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Guilderland Town Court.

