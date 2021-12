Imperva Snapshot is a free AWS RDS security assessment tool. You can use this tool to gain in-depth visibility into your data and get a deep understanding about what data resides in your RDS and where your RDS database security gaps are. Acquiring this intelligence is a key element and critical first step toward achieving safe cloud migration and usage. Addressing your security gaps while at the same time knowing if specific data is sensitive will prevent cloud security incidents which typically have severe outcomes. For more on this, check out my last blog.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO