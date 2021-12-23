ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Rosie on the House: Rosie's best, Part 2

tucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of each year we enjoy looking back on the topics that were of the most interest. Despite another year of uncertainty, people were still interested in home improvement. Regardless of working or schooling at home, things around the house still need fixing, improving and updating. This...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vote for Danville’s Best Decorated House!

Danville, December 10, 2021 – Danville’s Home for the Holidays Exterior Decorating Contest is in full swing, lighting up the neighborhoods in the city. The following addresses are participating, and the route takes around 1 hour to complete:. 12 Prairie Street. 1132 N Walnut St. 1626 Oak Street.
DANVILLE, IL
KTAR News

Here are Rosie’s top 5 DIY stories of 2021

As the Rosie on the House team wraps up 2021, we reflect on the year it was . . . and it was another year of spending more time at home for many. Before looking forward to 2022, let’s take a look at the most popular DIY articles of this year. There is no rhyme or reason as to how they stacked up. But then, there was no rhyme or reason to 2021.
HOME & GARDEN
tucson.com

10 cool vines to grow in Tucson

Vines are great for dressing up walls, fences, containers, and trellises. If allowed to grow up a pergola, they can provide cool, green shade. They’re also great for areas without much space, like decks, balconies along driveways, and other narrow passageways. Some produce edible fruit, while others are great for birds and pollinators. Here’s a selection of some cool vines you can try growing in your yard.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Fatherly

Build This LEGO Tree House to Relive the Best Parts of Your Youth

The allure of a tree house spans generations. If you had one growing up, it’s likely a parent helped build it and maybe climbed in for some fantasy play. This Lego set takes that sense of adventure up a notch. With over 3,000 pieces that stand 14-inches tall when you’re done, this tree house is more glamping than roughing it. The four min-figure family that plays here, including a set of children, can hang out at the base of the tree or walk up to any of the three buildings nestled within the tree’s canopy. Collectively it’s four levels of great detail that make this a display-worthy set you’ll want to play with from time to time.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best Under-$1,000 DIY Home Makeovers of 2021, Starting at Just $115

One of the only things that can make a successful room makeover feel even better? Pulling off the redo on a shoestring. Over the last year, we’ve watched as people have said, “Hey, this room can use an update!” and went about making it happen with their bare hands and limited budgets. When that space is successfully completed with a new coat of paint, flooring, lighting, and accessories, the reveal can be almost as satisfying as knowing that it was all done on the cheap.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Blade

More than traditional Italian at Rosie’s

You may know Rosie’s Italian Grille for its traditional Italian dishes like lasagna, various pasta dishes, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. But maybe it’s time to rethink this local favorite, which sits off the beaten path at the corner of McCord Road and Nebraska Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
tucson.com

Photos: Tucson life in the mid-70s

Photographs of Tucson people and events in 1976-77. Did you know?! The Star has a Tucson history newsletter! We send snapshots of Tucson history to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up: tucson.com/timemachine.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#House
progressivegrocer.com

Rosie Honors Best-in-Class E-Commerce Retailers

E-commerce platform Rosie recently recognized best-in-class grocery e-commerce programs in its 2nd Annual Rosie Awards. Local grocers were honored across 12 categories for their e-commerce growth, operations efficiency and marketing innovation to help drive increased profitability for their stores in 2021. Rosie partners with independent grocers and their wholesalers to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Isaiah Rashad’s ‘The House Is Burning’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. I love the South. Particularly the Black South that is full of liberation, fire, Medgar Evers and Fannie Lou Hamer, fried catfish and people who crumble cornbread over their greens. I’ve lived and felt my truest self in the South for my entire life. Even after knowing how this place tried to kill my daddy in the ’60s and steal land from my grandaddies before then. I’ve known since I was a child that I’ll never truly leave the South, even though this South, the post-Donald Trump South of rage and violence, feels like it’s pushing me closer to death than I’ve ever been.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
tucson.com

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $369,990

*3-D tour and photographs are of a Texas Cali spec/model home and are for illustration purposes only. Tours may show sales offices in model homes where garage location would be. Interior packages, exterior elevation, colors, and structural options may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom! Our 1-story Texas Cali plan boasts 1,823 square feet with 4 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with stainless steel electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 15x15 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch staggered cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings on first floor!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering ten exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B.
MARANA, AZ
kittsonarea.com

On Olaf, Rosie and Gertie?

Santa and a few of his up-and-coming reindeer visited Kennedy last week ahead of Christmas. While Santa was a hit, as always, the reindeer were particularly welcomed by children and adults alike on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Eight-year-old Olaf stole the show with his large rack of antlers. Rosie and Gertie,...
KENNEDY, MN
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
nbc11news.com

Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic. Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy