Public Health

DHEC reports over 2200 new COVID-19 cases in SC, highest since October 1

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BI2N_0dUbxori00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) announces over 2200 new cases of COVID-19 and just over 20 new deaths.

2220 cases of COVID-19 were announced by DHEC in addition to 23 new deaths (both confirmed and probable) with a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

DHEC says the latest report is the highest amount of new single-day cases reported in South Carolina.

State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry nonprofit to host multiple grocery, hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting multiple grocery and hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week. Monday, December 27 there will be a distribution at Doty Park located at 320 North Laurel St. in Summerville starting at 2:00 p.m. Another distribution will take place Tuesday, December 28 at the Arthur Christopher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such […]
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program seeking additional applicants

RICHMOND, VA. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is seeking additional applicants in the Carolinas and Virginia for its Solar for Students program. Through a grant provided by a Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project gives K-12 students and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCBD Count on 2

SC Rep. Kimmons resigns immediately from the SC House

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons is leaving the House after serving three years in her Lowcountry district. The Republican from Ridgeville stepped down immediately on Tuesday, saying she wanted to spend more time on her legal career and serving her community. The former prosecutor served on the House Judiciary Committee. Kimmons […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

