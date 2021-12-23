DHEC reports over 2200 new COVID-19 cases in SC, highest since October 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) announces over 2200 new cases of COVID-19 and just over 20 new deaths.

2220 cases of COVID-19 were announced by DHEC in addition to 23 new deaths (both confirmed and probable) with a percent positive rate of 11.1%.

DHEC says the latest report is the highest amount of new single-day cases reported in South Carolina.

Click here to stay updated on the latest COVID-19 and vaccine data.

