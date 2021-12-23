ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas is the deadliest time of the year for dogs. Here’s why.

Cover picture for the articleYour dining table may be donned with tasty food and sweets for the holidays, but chances are there’s a dessert on the menu that could send your pet to the emergency vet that very night — an experience all too common for pet owners in America. According...

24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Here’s why old dogs have seizures and how you can best help them

With their graying muzzles and laid-back demeanors, old dogs have a dignified air you don’t see in young, hyper puppies. You’ve been through a lot with your dog, and you want to ensure he maintains the best quality of life for as long as possible. Seeing your old dog having seizures is alarming, but we have some good news. While your dog may feel frightened and confused during a seizure, he’s not in any pain. Whether your dog has a history of seizures or this is the first one he’s had, here’s what you need to know about seizures in older dogs.
PETS
wfla.com

9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
PET SERVICES
Ledger-Enquirer

Man’s best therapist? Dog owners are less depressed during COVID pandemic, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for people everywhere, but for those who came home to a dog, it might have been a little more bearable, a recent study found. The study, published on Dec. 15 in the journal PLOS One, found that dog owners reported having significantly more social support available to them compared with potential dog owners, and their depression scores were also lower compared with potential dog owners.
PETS
marthastewart.com

Do You Talk to Your Pet? New Research Shows the Average Dog Understands 89 Words and Phrases

If you're like most pet owners, you likely have full conversations with your furry friend throughout the day, but have you ever wished that your pet could talk back? Your daydream might not be as far fetched as you think. A new study published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University in Canada revealed that the average dog understands 89 words and phrases. "We aimed to develop a comprehensive owner-reported inventory of words to which owners believe their dogs respond differentially and consistently," researchers Catherine Reeve and Sophie Jacques write in the journal.
PETS
NOLA.com

Nervous about boarding your dog for the holidays? Experts have tips to help ease anxiety

Although most dog owners want to be around their fluffy friends 24/7, sometimes holiday travel can get in the way of the nonstop cuddles. Dog owners — especially newer ones — may be anxious about leaving their pets behind while they travel, but local experts have tips to ease those worries and make sure the hounds have a cheery holiday season even in the absence of their favorite human companions.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Make a Plan for Your Pets This Christmas

Plan ahead and think about how your pets fit into your Christmas plans. Last Christmas wasn’t quite what we’d all hoped for. With much of the country locked down and families kept apart, this Christmas is sure to be bigger than ever. But with big Christmas plans afoot,...
PETS
countryliving.com

Owners warned as study shows dramatic rise in dog poisoning at Christmas

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but new research by The Kennel Club shows that dogs are 75% more likely to be treated for poisoned food in December compared to any other month. In fact, statistics collected by Agria Pet Insurance found that December has consistently...
PETS
iheart.com

"Home Fur the Holidays" Saturday with Fayette Regional Humane Society

A special adoption event, "Home Fur the Holidays" is Saturday, December 18 from 8 am to 1 pm at the Fayette Regional Humane Society's downtown animal care and adoption center. Adoption fees will be reduced to only $50 for kittens and $20 for cats. All cats and kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, wormed, FeLV/FIV tested, rabies vaccinated (if age appropriate), on a monthly flea preventative, and micro-chipped.
PETS
My Clallam County

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams list off some last-minute Christmas gifts…for your pets

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams love spoiling their two dogs, Carl and Boo, and are giving pet parents their blessing to pamper their four-legged friends on Christmas Day. With the holiday now hours away, some pet owners may still be looking to find the perfect gift for their goodest boy or girl, and these two lovebirds have plenty of last-minute solutions.
PETS
The Spokesman-Review

Furry festivities: Give the gift of safety for pets during the holidays

We might get sidetracked by the holidays, but our pets are still under foot around new decorations, special foods, presents and strange visitors. Dogs and cats get curious – or frenzied – over package deliveries, wrapped gifts and alluring toy-like items dangling from a tree. Pet-friendly reminders can keep safety in mind, with tips from the American Kennel Club, State Farm Insurance and PEMCO Insurance.
PETS
L.A. Weekly

CBD For Shih Tzus? — Is Tribe CBD Oil Good For Pets?

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article, click here. Like everything else related to hemp, CBD pet treats have gone mainstream. Indeed, according to recent stats, the pet CBD market is already worth $125 million. So, if you’re a pet owner, chances are you’ve thought about feeding some CBD to your furry family members.
PETS
inkfreenews.com

Pets Of The Week

PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Fraya is a three-year-old, spayed, female Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. She has a red fur coat and weighs 43 pounds. Fraya is a goofy girl who loves to play outside....
PIERCETON, IN

