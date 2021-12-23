Christmas is the deadliest time of the year for dogs. Here’s why.

With their graying muzzles and laid-back demeanors, old dogs have a dignified air you don’t see in young, hyper puppies. You’ve been through a lot with your dog, and you want to ensure he maintains the best quality of life for as long as possible. Seeing your old dog having seizures is alarming, but we have some good news. While your dog may feel frightened and confused during a seizure, he’s not in any pain. Whether your dog has a history of seizures or this is the first one he’s had, here’s what you need to know about seizures in older dogs.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO