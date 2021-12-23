ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The FDA has authorized Merck's COVID pill for home use — the 2nd in 2 days

By Scott Hensley
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMvrJ_0dUbxKa200
Merck says it will have 10 million packs of its new COVID-19 treatment available by the end of the month. Merck & Co., Inc.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 at home.

The medicine, called molnupiravir and made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is taken twice a day for five days. Merck says it will have 10 million packs available by the end of the month.

These new antiviral pills could totally change how people treat COVID-19 infections at home, since the only FDA-authorized treatment for nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients is monoclonal antibodies, which typically require an intravenous infusion.

The agency authorized Pfizer's Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Thursday.

"Molnupiravir is limited to situations where other FDA-authorized treatments for COVID-19 are inaccessible or are not clinically appropriate and will be a useful treatment option for some patients with COVID-19 at high risk of hospitalization or death," she added.

The drug works by introducing mutations into the SARS-CoV-2 virus's genetic code to prevent it from replicating.

FDA didn't authorize molnupiravir for use in patients younger than 18 because the drug may interfere with bone and cartilage growth.

The agency also said the medicine is not recommended for use during pregnancy because animal studies suggested it could harm the fetus. The FDA warned people who may become pregnant to use a reliable method of birth control while taking molnupiravir until four days after the final dose. Men who are sexually active with women who may become pregnant are advised to use birth control while taking molnupiravir and for at least three months after the final dose.

The pill is available by prescription only, and treatment should begin as soon as possible after a COVID-19 diagnosis and within five days of the onset of symptoms in order to treat mild-to-moderate disease, the FDA said.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised

The FDA authorized the use of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN)antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld (AZD7442), is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Paxlovid
FOX43.com

Pfizer has an antiviral COVID-19 pill. Here's how it works

WASHINGTON — Is Pfizer’s antiviral pill a pandemic game changer? According to results released by Pfizer, it reduces hospitalization and death by 90% after infection. It’s a sign of hope for many in the medical community. So, what do we know about the pill?. We verified three...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
MedCity News

Patient death prompts FDA halt on Pfizer’s Duchenne gene therapy study

A patient treated with an experimental Pfizer gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has died, leading the FDA to stop the clinical trial. The death is still under investigation, but the halt is one of several clinical holds to hit the gene therapy field in the past year as patient complications raise questions about safety.
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Advisors Recommend Antiviral Pill for Early COVID Treatment

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has recommended emergency use authorization of molnupirvair (Lagevrio), Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral for the early treatment of COVID-19, but the panel expressed concerns about its modest effectiveness and potential risks. Despite the availability of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, there is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

FDA expected to approve Covid treatment pills within days

US federal regulators are expected to approve the first pills to treat Covid-19 as early as this week, it was reported on Tuesday. According to sources quoted by Bloomberg News, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will give the go-ahead for Pfizer and Merck to launch groundbreaking oral treatments perhaps as soon as Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy