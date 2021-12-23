ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has been pushed back again once

Martinsville Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the lethal and good looking title hitman...

martinsvillebulletin.com

ScreenCrush

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).
Daily Mail

John Wick: Chapter 4 is delayed nearly a year to March 2023... as the Keanu Reeves action flick avoids releasing alongside Top Gun: Maverick

John Wick fans will have plenty of time to marinate in their disappoint after the next film in the popular action franchise had its release delayed until 2023. Lionsgate, the film's distributor, announced Wednesday in a short video that the Keanu Reeves–starring film John Wick: Chapter 4 had been pushed back almost a year to a release date on March 24, 2023.
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Avoids ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Memorial Day And Heads To 2023 – Updated

UPDATED: It stands to reason that Lionsgate’s tentpole John Wick: Chapter 4 would move off Memorial Day weekend 2022 after Paramount plopped Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. The Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick fourthquel will now debut on March 24, 2023, as revealed in a teaser that dropped Wednesday. I’m told by sources that the actual reason why the fourthquel shifted was because production stopped on the movie, and needs to resume at a latter point in Japan. The Keanu Reeves movie is shooting around the world. Even if Lionsgate wanted to release this movie on Memorial Day weekend, they...
moviehole.net

Bad news for John Wick

Whether it’s, as the trades say, due to the “Top Gun Maverick” competition this May or, as others have suggested, fear of the omicron variant playing havoc, Lionsgate has opted to move “John Wick Chapter 4” to 2023. The film will now open March 24,...
bloody-disgusting.com

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Moves from May 2022 to March 2023 [Video]

Originally set for release on May 27, 2022, Lionsgate has announced with a short teaser video this afternoon that John Wick: Chapter 4 has moved all the way out of 2022 and into 2023. Lionsgate is currently now set to release Chapter 4 on March 24, 2023. Clancy Brown (The...
Las Vegas Herald

Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' gets new release date

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI): 'John Wick' fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment of the popular franchise as actor Keanu Reeves' upcoming film 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has got a new release date. On Wednesday, Lionsgate released a teaser for the upcoming film...
wbch.com

In brief: 'John Wick 4' pushed back, Critics Choice Awards postponed, and more

Sorry, John Wick fans -- you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. In a teaser released Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 -- Hagakure will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. It was initially scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release...
Screendaily

Lionsgate pushes ‘John Wick 4’ release to spring 2023

Lionsgate has once again pushed back the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, moving the latest installment of its hit Keanu Reeves action franchise from May 27, 2022 to March 24, 2023. The move comes a few months after Paramount pushed the release of Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick,...
metaflix.com

‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Breaks Fans’ Hearts With New Teaser

If there is any action movie to get emotional during, it has to be “John Wick.” Dog murder and the sweet vengeance inflicted on those who commit it will always bring tears to my eyes. It’s no surprise that many share my sentiment. The “John Wick ”...
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Delayed Again: Here’s When Will It Come Out

The bright future of 2022 is starting to dim. Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the studio had delayed the release of John Wick 4 — again. The movie will now hit theaters in March 2023, nearly two years later than originally promised. It’s the third time the studio has delayed the Keanu Reeves-led action film.
Esquire

'The Matrix Resurrections' Has a John Wick Crossover You Might Have Missed

The Matrix Resurrections fans should keep an eye out for a significant face in the form of Chad Stahelski. Widely known for his Hollywood stunt work, Stahelski has gone on to direct each of the John Wick blockbusters, but during our latest plug-in to the Matrix, he's given his first-ever acting role as the partner of Tiffany (that's Trinity to you and me).
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
