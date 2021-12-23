Home for Christmas

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, the state reports that 1,219,517 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 518,137 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 191,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 601 new cases since the most recent report, 4,092 active cases, and 184,249 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 9,978 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 214 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,671 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
Comments / 0