ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MT

Home for Christmas

By Justin Franz
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUREKA — The drive from his home in Grasmere, British Columbia, to Eureka, Montana, normally takes about 20 minutes — maybe a little longer if there’s traffic at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Roosville. But for more than a year and a half, Charles Lynch has had to measure the trip...

montanafreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is interrupting holiday plans for the second year in a row. Minneapolis resident Ashley Lawson is supposed to be in North Dakota Friday night celebrating Christmas with her family. Instead, she’s home alone with COVID-19. “The minute that I saw my test result in my email I was devastated that I was going to have to miss the holidays,” Lawson said. “I’m vaccinated, I’m boosted … [COVID] certainly is nothing that I would want anyone to experience. Not just the diagnosis of COVID, but just having to be quarantined during the holiday.” Ryan Goddard of St. Louis Park was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Eureka, MT
Local
Montana Society
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale woman, 81, faces homelessness in a week

At 81 years old, Joan Holdsworth looks back on a humble but happy life. She would make care packages for homeless folks through her church, then beef them up a little with her own special touches with little things like a new pair of socks. She would drive her pickup...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Home#Canadian
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Working On Christmas Find Balance In Being Away From Families

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Tamales Are A Tradition For Many Latino Families

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...
DENVER, CO
BoardingArea

Karen vs. Boomer on Atlanta Flight; winner gets to go jail

In the red corner, we have Karen, weighing in at an even 135lbs and hailing from Florida. In the blue corner, we have Boomer who hails from Georgia and weighs in at 187lbs. And fight! The winner of this title fight gets to go to jail. Sadly, it was Karen vs. Boomer on a recent Atlanta flight and one of them did go to jail. We have the video.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Montana Free Press

Giving when it hurts

Montana’s richest nonprofit hospitals receive millions of dollars in tax exemptions each year to operate as charities, but some fall short of other medical facilities in what they give back to their communities to get those breaks. Overall, Montana’s nearly 50 nonprofit hospitals directed, on average, roughly 8% of...
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

The ivermectin anger

One Montana hospital went into lockdown and called police after a woman threatened violence because her relative was denied her request to be treated with ivermectin. Officials of another Montana hospital accused public officials of threatening and harassing their health care workers for refusing to treat a politically connected COVID-19 patient with that antiparasitic drug or hydroxychloroquine, another drug unauthorized by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, the state reports that 1,219,517 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 518,137 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 191,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 601 new cases since the most recent report, 4,092 active cases, and 184,249 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 9,978 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 214 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,671 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana petitions U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist NCDE grizzlies

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced today that the state is petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, citing robust population counts and touting the state’s ability to independently manage Montana’s grizzly bears, which have been federally protected since 1975.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
407
Followers
948
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy