Home for Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – While many people get to spend Christmas Day with their families, several frontline workers aren’t able to. On Saturday, CBS4 spent the day with Denver Fire Department station #23 to see what it’s like for the crew during the holidays. Fire station #23 is one of the busiest in the city. For many firefighters, being away on Christmas is hard, but it’s even harder for their families. (credit: CBS) “Not having dad around on Christmas is not great, but I think they’re use to it at this point,” said Brad Nerger, a lieutenant with station. For this station, it means spending...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO