Last week, Jasmine Gallup wrote about the Raleigh City Council’s decision to limit the operating hours of outdoor food vendors, mandating that, instead of at three a.m., they’ll have to close at one fifteen a.m. going forward. While the council majority took the vote to benefit downtown residents who have long complained about noise, vandalism, and other mischief, this was not, as far as we can tell, a popular decision. Certainly, our readers on Facebook had thoughts.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO