Video Games

PS5 Restock at Target Ends in Holiday Heartbreak

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Target this morning. The sale, which is surely the last one that Target will hold before Christmas, gave a number of customers one final shot to snag Sony's latest console before the holidays. And while many may have gone into this...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

PS5 Restock Hits Walmart Today And It's Open to Everyone

It seems as though a PS5 restock happens at least once a week at Walmart, and your latest opportunity is happening today, December 13th. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock (Disc version only) will be available to buy right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST, and it's open to everyone. That is to say, most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so this is a rare opportunity.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
#Heartbreak#Target#Yourmysticalcat
d1softballnews.com

PS5 on sale from GameStop this afternoon: new bundle and price

As announced on the Twitch GameStop TV channel, GameStop Italia will go on sale on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December new PlayStation 5 stocks: Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 restock. The chain will go on sale at 5pm a bundle that includes PlayStation 5...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
gamingintel.com

GameStop PS5 Restock Attracts Huge Queues & Campers – December 17

Plenty of gamers are already camping and queueing outside GameStop stores across the country for the December 17 PS5 restock!. GameStop is giving customers a great chance to buy a PS5 before Christmas. However, there is still going to be a lot of competition for consoles. It looks like plenty...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best after-Christmas sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Did you get everything you wanted on your list? If Santa didn't deliver every wish this year, it's time to treat yourself and take advantage of closeout prices on everything still on your wish list. Christmas may have ended, but the holidays aren't over, and neither are the savings. As many people begin to make returns and exchanges, retailers are closing out the year and offering fantastic after-Christmas and year-end savings events.
SHOPPING
SlashGear

Xbox Series X and PS5 restock confirmed for GameStop today

We’re running out of chances to find a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X before the holidays, but GameStop is offering hope today for both consoles. The PlayStation 5 will be first up at GameStop, as a number of stores will have consoles in stock starting immediately. The Xbox Series X will follow next week, but there are several things you need to know before you attempt to buy either console.
VIDEO GAMES

