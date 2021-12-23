ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Heinicke activated from Covid-19 list ahead of Cowboys game

By Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

The Washington Football Team is inching closer to normalcy after a Covid outbreak wiped out more than 40 percent of its active roster last week.

On Thursday, perhaps the most important missing piece returned, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke being activated off of Washington's Reserve/Covid-19 list.

After initially testing positive last Friday, Heinicke's absence — along with that of Kyle Allen, who hit the Covid list on Dec. 15 — proved devastating in Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia in a postponed game on Tuesday.

It left Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off of New England's practice squad the same day Heinicke tested positive, in charge of Washington's offense with only four days to prepare. Doing about as well as one could on such short notice, Gilbert passed for 194 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, although it was clear the offense was lacking.

Now Heinicke returns as Washington (6-8) prepares to face the division leader in Dallas (10-4) on Sunday night. But under vastly different circumstances than two days ago. Washington's loss to Philly caused both to flip flop in the NFC East standings and the former to fall three spots in the NFC playoff picture.

Only last week Washington held a loose grip on the seventh and final playoff spot, as the third Wild Card in the conference. Now it's hanging onto a prayer as the 10th seed, likely needing to win its final three games (@Dallas, vs. Philly, @Giants) for even a chance to squeak into the playoffs. Philly holds the eighth seed, trailing behind the Vikings who have the same 7-7 record.

And if Washington is to be successful against the Cowboys, it may have to do so without two more key pieces after losing guard Brandon Scherff and linebacker Cole Holcomb to the Covid list in the past 24 hours.

Activated off Covid list: Heinicke, LB David Mayo, TE Temarrick Hemingway, T Cornelius Lucas, DE William Bradley-King

Added to Covid list: G Brandon Scherff, LB Cole Holcomb

Released: QB Jordan Ta'amu, DE Hercules Mata'afa

Washington's Covid list currently stands at nine players as of late Thursday morning.

Updated Reserve/Covid-19 List (dates added to list):

CB Kendall Fuller (Dec. 14)
QB Kyle Allen (Dec. 15)
LB Milo Eifler (Dec. 15)
S Darrick Forrest (Dec. 15)
S Kam Curl (Dec. 16)
C Tyler Larsen (Dec. 16)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Dec. 17)
G Brandon Scherff (Dec. 20)
LB Cole Holcomb (Dec. 22)

