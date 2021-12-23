Schumer pushes FEMA for mobile testing sites in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy 200 mobile testing sites throughout New York.

On Wednesday, New York State saw a record of over 28,000 new coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period, a significant increase in case counts from a week ago.

President Biden announced earlier this week that the federal government would deliver 500 million free at-home rapid testing kids starting in January.

“Upstate New York is seeing record high COVID cases, and with variants like Omicron already here, we must stop the spread in its tracks and that means testing testing testing . That is why I am calling on FEMA to immediately deploy mobile testing sites across Upstate New York, to give struggling communities the support they need to keep their residents safe,” said Senator Schumer. “Especially as people travel over the winter holidays, easy access to testing is critical to ensure the safety of themselves and loved ones. FEMA must provide Upstate communities the support they need to protect public health and to stay ahead of this variant into the winter.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.