FOOTBALL: Big Central Conference releases 2022 schedules and new divisional alignments

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
The Big Central Football Conference made it official Thursday, releasing its divisional alignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, as well as the schedules for each of the league’s 59 teams.

The new divisional alignment was approved three weeks ago, pending appeals. That process has been completed.

Highlights of the new alignment include powerhouse Somerville moving from Division 3 into Division 5A, while struggling programs, including Perth Amboy, Plainfield and J.P. Stevens move out of Group 5 divisions down to smaller grouped divisions where they can be more competitive.

The league also shrinks from 60 to 59 teams, as Warren Hills departs for the Northwest Jersey Conference. The Blue Streaks will remain in the Skyland Conference for all non-football sports.

Courier News

