ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9eq5_0dUbwBJc00

(NEXSTAR) — A California woman who assaulted a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in May is facing a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Vyvianna M. Quinonez, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants in a federal court on Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Brawls, unruly passengers and COVID affect holiday airport travel

On May 23, Quinonez had boarded a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, but violated FAA regulations by not wearing her mask properly, and by unbuckling her belt and pulling down her tray table during the plane’s final descent. When asked by a flight attendant to comply with the masking and seatbelt policy, and to prepare her tray table for landing, Quinonez pushed the flight attendant.

Both Quinonez and another passenger then began filming the altercation. One of the videos, which was shared online in May, showed Quinonez punching the flight attendant in the face and pulling her hair. A male passenger was then seen placing himself between the two women, reprimanding the passenger while the crew member stood behind him, blood dripping from near her left eye.

The flight attendant later required treatment at a hospital with a bruised, swollen eye, as well as a cut that required three stitches, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Quinonez also chipped three of the flight attendant’s teeth, two of which needed replacing.

“The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” said Randy Grossman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly toward a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe. We are not going to tolerate violence or interference with the flight crew, and we will pursue criminal charges against those who break the law.”

Quinonez’s sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2022.

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

Following the May 23 incident, Lyn Montgomery, the president of a union representing over 15,000 Southwest flight attendants, issued an open letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly , asking him to take steps to better protect the carrier’s crew.

“We ask that you take a strong stance to ensure that unruly passengers are not welcome to travel with us, period, full stop,” she wrote, in part. “Flight Crews must feel safe and supported when reporting to work.”

Montgomery also noted that incidents of in-flight disturbances and violence had reached an “unprecedented” and “intolerable level,” a statement backed up by FAA’s current data on unruly passengers: Since the beginning of 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 5,700 reports of disturbances caused by unruly passengers, over 4,100 of which involved (at least in part) travelers violating COVID-prompted mask requirements.

The rate of disturbances has waned in recent few months, but the frequency of such incidents still remains “too high,” according to the FAA — and much higher than it was in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

California man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California early Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. The felony of mayhem in California alleges that the suspect “unlawfully and […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Delta flight diverted after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant, air marshal

LOS ANGELES - A Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. The plane made an emergency landing at 7:40 p.m. at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City were the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C. He has been charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
erienewsnow.com

Passenger seen on video punching flight attendant pleads guilty, DOJ says

A woman who punched a flight attendant on a May Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A flight attendant asked Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table, and wear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Prison#Sentencing#Weather#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar#Covid
abccolumbia.com

Flight attendants call for action about unruly passengers

CNN– Reports of unruly airline passengers soared in 2021. The FAA says it received more than 5,600 reports, and flight attendants are urging the government to take action. Jenn Sullivan has a closer look at how airlines are dealing with unruly passengers and how it could impact holiday travel.
LIFESTYLE
Gephardt Daily

California woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant

Dec. 24 (UPI) — A California woman pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge after being accused of punching a flight attendant in the face. Vyvianna Quinonez, a 28-year-old Sacramento resident, pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant on a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego, the U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego said in a statement Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TravelDailyNews.com

Which airline is most likely to bump passengers from their flight?

With overbooked flights and lack of staff, it’s common for travelers to be involuntarily bumped from their flights. The FinanceBuzz team knows just how unpredictable air travel can be – in hopes of getting everyone home for the holidays, they analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics over the last year to determine: which airlines are most likely to bump their passengers, the airlines that offer compensation most often, and which airlines pay the most money for involuntary bumps.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
q957.com

Airline passengers can claim if flight brought forward – EU court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Passengers in Europe are entitled to compensation not only if their flights are delayed but also if they are brought forward by more than an hour, the European Union’s top court ruled on Tuesday. Under EU rules, passengers can claim damages if their flights are...
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy