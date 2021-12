Yes Farm is a one and a half acre Black-led urban farm near the heart of downtown Seattle, established to nourish Black and Brown folks on an educational, nutritional and spiritual level. The project was born five years ago, when the Black Farmers Collective — the farm’s parent organization — along with the Seattle Housing Authority won a bid to lease the strip of land abutting I-5 from the Washington Department of Transportation for free. It took a couple of years for the owners to sort out the paperwork, but the farm hit the ground running in 2018. Replete with dozens of gardens, a beehive, a greenhouse and a covered shed, Yes Farm is now a green gem amongst the gray concrete of the city.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO