Commission hears proposals

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission recently approved the minutes from the Dec. 7 meeting, where commissioners approved agreements and heard proposals.

Commissioners present were Harold Montgomery and Eugene Greene. Commissioner Jay Stapleton was absent for the meeting.

The following travel requests were submitted to the commission and approved during the meeting: Dana Glassburn, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (OJFS), to travel to Columbus on Dec. 9 for a OJFS Directors’ Association meeting and to Columbus on Dec. 10 for a OJFSDA general session.

Sherry Daines and Tim Miller with 911/Emergency Management Agency (EMA)/ Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPC) requested to travel to Perry County for an Ohio EMA SECTOR meeting.

Commission President Montgomery requested to travel to Columbus from Dec. 8-10 for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) winter conference.

The weekly canine shelter report was given for the week ending Dec. 6. The report showed a total of three animals coming in, three out for adoption and five animals reclaimed, bringing eight animals out and 25 remaining at the shelter.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented the November 2021 Explosive Gas Monitoring Report from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in regards to the Gallia County Landfill. Clark noted that the “requirements of the applicable rules and the facility’s explosive gas monitoring plan” were met. No action was taken on the report.

A renewal for the TASC lease at the County Service Center location was presented by Clark, noting the terms and rental amount would be unchanged. The monthly rental amount will remain at $1,731.75 for a yearly total of $20,781. The new lease would run from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 with unlimited renewals, given both parties are in agreement to the terms. The lease renewal was approved.

An application for OhioSE Prepared Communities Program was presented to the commission by Clark. “The program would provide counties and communities in the OhioSE region with free economic development technical assistance. The assistance will provide the framework for developing a workable plan for future [a] economic development strategy.”

Glassburn and Kathy Campbell, business administrator, met with the commission to discuss the 2022 budget request. No action was taken.

Betsy Canaday and Jeanie Ingles, nurse practitioners, met with the commission to ask for consideration in raising the dollar amount of visits to $40 from $35, the county reimburse in the 2022 Nurse Practitioner Agreement. Commissioners noted that four providers have signed the agreement at the $35 per visit price. No action was currently taken.