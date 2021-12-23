ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Christmas snow may impact travel but post Christmas snow looks heavier.

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope this finds everyone in a great holiday spirit. Does snow put YOU in the holiday spirit? If so, you are in luck. A "minor" snow system will be moving into the area Christmas afternoon. 1-3" looks likely across...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Snow Squalls And Dust Storms

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado. A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area. steamboat snow squall A snow squall is an intense blast...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: 18 Inches Of Snow Falls Near Brainerd, More Snow Tuesday

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Minnesota, and more is on the way. Most of the Twin Cities saw between 1 and 4 inches, but central Minnesota got the brunt of the snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, St. Mathias — just south of Brainerd —  recorded 18 inches of snow. Many towns in northern MN picked up over a foot of snow. We had much less in the metro, but driving was rough with our "creme brulee" snow thanks (actually no thanks)...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Sun
KDRV

ODOT announces several roads closed due to snow impacts

MEDFORD, Ore-- On Sunday Night, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that several roads have been closed because of dangerous winter conditions in the area or hazards on the road from the storm. Some of the most recent closures including OR-273, OR-66 where a winter closure has been made and...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas Accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported. In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute. Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021 Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send...
MINNESOTA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Snow and cold will make tough post-Christmas travel over the western and northern United States.

Snow and cold temperatures have covered the western and northern United States, creating dangerous post-Christmas travel circumstances on Sunday and into the last week of 2021. Throughout the Intermountain West, “Travel will continue to stay hazardous and is disheartened, particularly near mountainous terrain where long-term closings are possible. Avalanches...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas Accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported. In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Snow and cold will make for difficult post-Christmas travel across the western and northern United States

(CNN) -- Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021. Across the Intermountain West, "travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long-duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches...
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

Rare snow impacts travel, power on West Coast

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (WTVO) — Rare snow fall impacted people up and down the West Coast. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in California, Washington and Oregon. As much as 30 inches fell in some parts of the Sierras, and whiteout conditions forced the closure of several key highways in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada.
FOREST GROVE, OR
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most areas received 3″-5″ of snowfall from Sunday night into Monday morning, with the clean up continuing across central Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Patchy freezing drizzle will continue into early Monday afternoon, with skies clearing Monday night as temperatures fall back into the single digits above zero early Tuesday morning.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy