U.S. new-home sales jump in November

By Olivia Rockeman
 4 days ago

Sales of new U.S. homes rose in November to a seven-month high, underscoring strong demand for housing against a backdrop of low borrowing costs and desire for more space during the pandemic. Purchases of new single-family homes increased 12.4% to a 744,000 annualized pace following a downwardly revised 662,000...

REAL ESTATE
