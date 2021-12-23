ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Coronavirus: Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAhuq_0dUbtln100

Sen. Chris Coons on Thursday said he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest lawmaker diagnosed with the viral infection.

In a statement posted on social media, the Democrat from Delaware said he learned of the positive test Wednesday night after weeks of regular testing.

“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering.”

He urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get their booster shots amid rising infections nationwide, fueled by the recently identified omicron variant.

“We must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.

Coons has represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate since 2010.

Since the start of the pandemic, several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; and Joe Morrelle, D-N.Y., have also reported infections.

Most recently, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed 51.5 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 812,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 277.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 5.3 million deaths, according to the university.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic. "America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Cory Booker
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Angus King
Person
Lindsey Graham
Boston Globe

Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus by a staff member who was close to her throughout the day Tuesday and later tested positive, Harris’ spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday evening. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday after learning of the exposure,...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Democrat received his diagnosis via a PCR test, he said in a short video shared to his social media platforms. His wife, Gwen, and 15-year-old son, Gus, have also tested positive.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Chris Coons takes part in Taste of Delaware

Ever since he became a U.S. senator in 2010, one of Sen. Chris Coons’ favorite events has been hosting his annual Taste of Delaware event in Washington, D.C. “I love the Taste of Delaware. It’s a great way to profile Delaware breweries, distilleries, wineries and restaurants. I have to go vote tonight, so this is the best part of my day,” he said.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Sen#Democrat#Omicron#The U S Senate#D N J#D Colo
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc12.com

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP)(WJRT) - Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19. Their announcements on Sunday of breakthrough infections come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements, the Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Just like that, COVID cases aren’t an indictment of the president anymore

Coronavirus cases are surging in the United States, surpassing 50 million cases and 800,000 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of cases and hospitalizations has significantly increased in recent weeks. Under former President Donald Trump, a surge in cases was seen as a sign of failed presidential leadership during...
POTUS
Action News Jax

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief...
TRAVEL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
80K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy