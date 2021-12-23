ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Enes Freedom Enters COVID-19 Protocol

By Logan Mullen
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics’ list of players in the COVID-19 protocols now stands at eight. Although they’ve yet to have games rescheduled, and played as recently as...

NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks rally past Celtics

The Bucks hosted the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day. After facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day, the two-time MVP made his presence felt in his return to action. Antetokounmpo followed up a relatively quiet first half with a 29-point effort in the final 24 minutes of the game, finishing with 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee back from down 19 points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history on Christmas Day

Jayson Tatum celebrated the holiday by etching his name deeper into Boston Celtics history books. The Boston star entered Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks needing just 20 points to surpass Paul Pierce for the second-most points ever scored by a Celtic before turning 25. Tatum, unsurprisingly, made quick work of that feat, moving ahead of “The Truth” with a layup early in the fourth quarter of a typically competitive affair against the reigning NBA champions.
NBA
NESN

Jayson Tatum enters COVID-19 protocols, Won't Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols. Tatum is the ninth Celtics player on the COVID-19 list. Although, Boston has had as many as 13 players under health and safety protocols as early as last week. Tatum previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January of this year.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reacts to chipping Jaylen Brown’s tooth

Several interesting things happened during the Boston Celtics’ Christmas Day loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Celtics star Jayson Tatum made franchise history by surpassing a record previously held by Boston great Paul Pierce. However, it was something else that Tatum did that caught the attention of viewers. The Boston star accidentally elbowed his fellow teammate Jaylen Brown in the face, chipping his tooth. After the game, Tatum took to social media to react to chipping Brown’s tooth.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Wing Jayson Tatum Leads NBA In Fourth Quarter Scoring

The Celtics have fallen on the wrong side of too many close games this season. Boston’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day was just the latest example. Sure, take the loss with a grain of salt, considering Boston was incredibly shorthanded against the reigning NBA champs. But...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report Reveals Things (Kind Of) Looking Up Vs. Timberwolves

Slowly but surely, things are looking up for the Celtics. A bulk of Boston’s roster has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, forcing them to play shorthanded, as many other teams have amid another COVID-19 outbreak. The Celtics’ injury report for a Christmas Day game against...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Boston Starting To Get Reinforcements Back From COVID

The Boston Celtics are starting to get some reinforcements back. The Celtics have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has placed at least 14 different players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — including All-Star forward Jayson Tatum — but they have two players returning Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
