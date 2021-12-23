ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch Issued for San Diego County as ‘Atmospheric River’ Storm Nears

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGRSj_0dUbtSy600
National Weather Service map shows forecast rainfall Thursday night through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego issued a flood watch for the entire county on Thursday as a heavy storm was forecast to drop up to 2.5 inches of rain in populated areas.

“Light rain will become heavy at times tonight into early Friday with widespread heavy rainfall fed by an atmospheric river,” the weather service said.

The flood watch is in effect from Thursday night through Friday morning, with an additional advisory on Friday for the mountains with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Rainfall is forecast to be 1.5 to 2.5 inches along the coast and in the valleys, 3 to 6 inches for the mountains and coastal slopes, and 0.5 to 1.5 inches in the deserts.

Snow is possible in the higher mountains on Friday, with light accumulation beginning around 7,000 feet.

Highs on Thursday will be 62 to 67 near the coast, 60 to 65 inland, 51 to 59 in the mountains and 70 to 75 in the deserts.

It will be a wet holiday period, with another storm expected to arrive on Saturday night.

“The next round of more widespread precipitation may arrive for Saturday night into Sunday with snow levels lower and precipitation amounts significantly less,” the weather service said.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

