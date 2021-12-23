Joe Benigno drops by for another Jets rant, says Robert Saleh will be gone in three years

An old friend in Joe Benigno joined The Morning Show on Thursday, and of course he was asked to give his take on the current state of the Jets.

And of course, Joe did not disappoint.

“I am freaking sick and tired of it,” Joe told Gio and Brandon Tierney. “I really am. When does it end?”

Joe initially celebrated the hiring of Robert Saleh as the team’s head coach, but not even a full season into his first year as head coach, Joe is already out, and already anticipating Saleh’s eventual departure.

“I was all for Robert Saleh man,” Joe said. “I was doing a dance when they hired this guy. He has shown me no reason to think that he’s the head coach that’s gonna lead us to where we want to go. Right now, Robert Saleh is the track of being out three years from now.”

Joe still believes Zach Wilson has what it takes to be a good quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t believe he and Saleh, and the rest of the coaching staff, are a good fit together. He is baffled at the lack of RPOs and the insistence to go pass-heavy when the running game is showing signs of progress.

“I’m very concerned that this coaching staff is not the right coaching staff for this quarterback,” Joe said.

“Run the damn football! They can’t wait to throw the ball.”

Safe to say that a 3-11 record was far from enough to pull Joe out of the depths of his despair, even in an expected rebuilding year.

“It’s an absolute disgrace is what it is,” Joe said. “Let’s be honest about it.”

Listen to Joe’s full Jets venting with Brandon and Gio below!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch