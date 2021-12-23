Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak react to NHL pulling out of Olympics: 'Obviously frustrated'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bruins would have been well represented in Beijing in February, but we now know that won’t be happening after the NHL officially pulled out of the Olympics on Wednesday due to the recent wave of COVID cases and postponements around the league.

Two of the Bruins who would have been locks to be there are Charlie McAvoy for the United States and David Pastrnak for the Czech Republic, and both shared their reactions to the news on Zoom calls with the media on Thursday.

“Disappointment, for sure. Definitely a little bit of sadness,” McAvoy said. “I think it’s something that, if given the opportunity, I was absolutely going to go. I really think I was going to enjoy every second of it. I’ve dreamed of that for a long time. So, disappointing. That’s really the only way to describe it. But given the circumstances, it kind of just is what it is.”

Pastrnak noted that this is now two Olympics he’s missed out on, as he would have been a lock for the Czech team in 2018 as well. The NHL blocked players from going to Pyeongchang, South Korea against their wishes, though. Pastrnak, who is still just 25, remains hopeful that he will finally get to play in the Olympics four years from now.

“I’m obviously frustrated, sad,” Pastrnak said. “It’s just tough, you know. I’ve said many times, I know that for European players, growing up as a kid, that’s your dream, to make it. It’s very sad that this is technically the second Olympics in a row that you’re missing as a player.

“It’s obviously nobody’s fault. I don’t blame anybody. It’s just the world we’re living in. It’s really unfortunate, because the Olympics don’t happen every single year. It’s really frustrating and sad, but at the same time I understand the situation we are in, and the whole world is. … So it’s really sad, but I’m fortunate that I still have hope, and I really hope that one day I will participate in the Olympics.”

McAvoy said he believes players around the league -- and at least with the Bruins -- were unanimous in wanting to go to the Olympics as long as there was any feasible path to doing so. He said that whatever protocols and testing they would have had to deal with in China would have been worth it.

“Everybody on the Bruins, all of our teammates that I think had anticipated going or planning on having that chance, I think everybody’s pretty saddened by it. I think it was unanimous, we all really wanted to go,” McAvoy said.

“I honestly think that it was unanimous that every single guy was going to go, if given the opportunity. I think the thought of going to an Olympic Games, it’s something that everyone dreams of, the opportunity to represent your country. I think that as far as it stood with our players, the opportunity to see a dream come true was worth it.”

While McAvoy and Pastrnak should both get at least one or two more chances to play in the Olympics, Pastrnak said he feels particularly bad for players who now may never get to go, including possibly linemate Brad Marchand , who has never been and who will be 37 when the next Olympics come around.

“Exactly. It definitely crossed my mind. I was thinking about him,” Pastrnak said of Marchand. “Who would’ve thought five, 10 years ago he would’ve ever had a chance? Obviously he’s in a different situation playing for Canada, where there are so many great talents and a lot of players to choose from.

“Definitely feel sorry for him. I haven’t spoken to him, so I don’t know how he feels about the Olympics overall, but I’m pretty sure he would be honored to put the Canadian jersey on. Like I said, it’s sad. But at the same time, it’s the situation we’ve been living in for the past couple years, so I think we could see it coming.”

