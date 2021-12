As Omicron spreads around the country and the holidays approach, rapid tests are increasingly hard to come by. The city has ordered 6 million tests to help meet the demand. The BinaxNOW kits, one of the most popular and affordable options, are out of stock at all area CVS locations. But the QuickVue and pricey ($125-ish) Labcorp Pixel at-home tests are showing to be in-stock at a few CVS locations around the city. Other pharmacies report they’re having trouble stocking them, such as the Connecticut Avenue Walgreens that’s not supposed to get another shipment until next week.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO