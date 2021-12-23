ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Johnson credits Ice Cube, BIG3 for NBA return

By Caitlyn Holroyd
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Johnson is back in the NBA at the age of 40 and believes his time in the BIG3 basketball league is a big reason why. The seven-time All-Star - who signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics -...

