ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Helen Mirren’s Hollywood Hills home is an airy hideaway

By ADDISON JONES
inregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only actor to achieve both the American and British Triple Crowns of Acting (winning Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards), Helen Mirren is undoubtedly cinema royalty. After all, her Academy Award win was for her...

www.inregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Vogue Magazine

Shop Delightfully Low Kitten Heels Inspired by Helen Mirren’s Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dame Helen Mirren has collected countless awards for her superb acting skills, but—if you ask us—she also deserves a few honors for her impeccable style. Whether she’s catching a cross-Atlantic flight or gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, her outfits are always a sartorial success, thanks to a covetable collection of kitten heels that always pull the entire look together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Jason Oppenheim Selling His Hollywood Hills Home For $8 Million

One of the biggest names in L.A. real estate is back at it, but this time it's personal because Jason Oppenheim is selling his Hollywood Hills home for $7.9mil ... TMZ has learned. The "Selling Sunset" star markets luxurious homes ... and this 4 bedroom, 5,000-sq-ft pad is consistent with...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Popculture

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu's $5M Hollywood Hills Mansion Is a Must-See

Simu Liu is an A-list movie star thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now he has the mansion to match. Liu recently purchased a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills for about $5 million, according to a report by Dirt.com. The photos of the house will leave you speechless.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Can Spider-Man swing to Hollywood's rescue with 'No Way Home'?

With great power comes great responsibility -- and so Spider-Man is being called upon to save Hollywood and movie theaters once again, with analysts eyeing the pandemic era's first potential billion-dollar-grossing film. Analysts said it is no coincidence that Sony, the only "traditional" big studio in Hollywood to not have its own streaming service, will likely soon have the two biggest openings of the pandemic. 
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Taylor Hackford
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Hills#Home#Airy#British Royal Family#American#Academy Award#French
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marconews.com

Jennifer Aniston saw a numerologist — and discovered she's a 'late-bloomer'

LOS ANGELES — As "Friends" came to a close, Jennifer Aniston didn't exactly have her future mapped out. While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala Wednesday, Aniston recalled a striking conversation she had "toward the end" of the famed NBC sitcom's run with Sherry Lansing, then the chairman of Paramount Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy