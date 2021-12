For the first time since her death, those closest to Gabby Petito are shedding light on her life in an upcoming documentary. The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, which will available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, Dec. 17, will give insight into Petito's story, the unanswered questions about her case and the devastating conclusion. In their first documentary interview, Gabby's parents and stepparents reflect on the life of their daughter, which include sharing childhood memories and details that have never been seen before.

