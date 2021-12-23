ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC investigates two Listeria outbreaks linked to salads

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sq3ML_0dUbmapZ00

According to a statement, a Listeria outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole.

Currently, two people from Michigan have been reported sick with Listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause severe illnesses. Symptoms of Listeria can start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days.

What we know about the outbreak with Fresh Express:

  • 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from eight states. 10 people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported.
  • Interviews with ill people and laboratory data show that Fresh Express packaged salads may be contaminated with Listeria and maybe making people sick.
  • On December 20. Fresh Express recalled [fda.gov] several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.
  • Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.
  • CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products.

What we know about the outbreak with Dole:

  • Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from thirteen states. Twelve people have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported.
  • Epidemiologic and recent laboratory data show that packaged salads produced by Dole may be contaminated with Listeria and making people sick.
  • Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole.
  • On December 22. Dole recalled several brands of packaged salads. The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.
  • Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.
  • CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

The CDC recommends not eating any recalled packaged salads and to throw them away. They also recommend cleaning your fridge as Listeria can survive in cooler environments and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

CDC – some packaged salad products linked to two listeria outbreaks

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is announcing that some types of packaged salad products have been linked to two different listeria outbreaks. The outbreaks are linked to the products Fresh Express and Dole. The recall for Fresh Express began on...
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria#Salad#Bacteria#Outbreaks#Food Drink#Fresh Express#Bowl Basket#Giant Eagle#Marketside#Signature Farms#Nature#Wellsley Farms Organic#Kroger#Lidl
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What a loss of smell from COVID can tell you about the infection

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered a […]
SCIENCE
WTAJ

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Omicron variant, the five mild symptoms reported

Mild symptoms, sometimes similar to those of a cold. The Omicron variant spreads, the infections increase. Many subjects, however, appear to show a mild covid form, especially when compared to that caused by the Delta variant. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also reported an increase in cases of influenza: the risk of confusing symptoms, therefore, increases and a tampon becomes decisive in establishing the cause and distinguishing SARS-CoV- 2 from viruses that can cause other seasonal viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston

Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures prevented the spread of influenza. The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC shortens isolation for Covid-positive Americans to just 5 days

Americans who test positive for the coronavirus can self-isolate for just five days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says – down from the 10 days the agency previously recommended.The new guideline comes as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly across the United States, causing a high number of mild or asymptomatic cases.“Not all of those cases are going to be severe,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”After...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

These heartburn drugs may cause gradual yet ‘silent’ kidney damage

Taking popular heartburn drugs for prolonged periods has been linked to serious kidney problems, including kidney failure. The sudden onset of kidney problems often serves as a red flag for doctors to discontinue their patients’ use of so-called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are sold under the brand names Prevacid, Prilosec, Nexium and Protonix, among others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy