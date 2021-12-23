CDC investigates two Listeria outbreaks linked to salads

According to a statement, a Listeria outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole.

Currently, two people from Michigan have been reported sick with Listeria.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause severe illnesses. Symptoms of Listeria can start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days.

What we know about the outbreak with Fresh Express:

10 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from eight states. 10 people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported.

have been reported from eight states. 10 people have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Interviews with ill people and laboratory data show that Fresh Express packaged salads may be contaminated with Listeria and maybe making people sick.

and maybe making people sick. On December 20. Fresh Express recalled [fda.gov] several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products.

What we know about the outbreak with Dole:

Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from thirteen states. Twelve people have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported.

have been reported from thirteen states. Twelve people have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported. Epidemiologic and recent laboratory data show that packaged salads produced by Dole may be contaminated with Listeria and making people sick.

and making people sick. Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole.

in two different packaged salads produced by Dole. On December 22. Dole recalled several brands of packaged salads. The recall includes “best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22.

Brands include Ahold, Dole, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature.

CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

The CDC recommends not eating any recalled packaged salads and to throw them away. They also recommend cleaning your fridge as Listeria can survive in cooler environments and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

