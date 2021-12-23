ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artwork by nine-year-old St. Catharines girl selected for our 2021 holiday card

Cover picture for the articleWe are grateful to the 50 children and grandchildren of Niagara Health staff, physicians and volunteers who participated in our 2021 Holiday Card Contest for Kids and shared what the holidays mean to them. This year’s grand prize winner is Kaelynn Folkes, daughter of Cheri Folkes, a nurse with...

