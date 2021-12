LuLu's, The Wharf and OWA offering kid-friendly fun on New Year's Eve. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Ringing in the New Year is fun but celebrating at the beach makes it even more special. There are opportunities for fabulous dining and dancing and champagne on New Year’s Eve, a chance to run screaming into the chilly Gulf of Mexico at noon on New Year’s Day and there are midday shenanigans just for the kids on New Year’s Eve.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO