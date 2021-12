Birmingham Bowl: No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs Auburn (6-6), Dec. 28, noon Eastern (ESPN) Line: Auburn by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Auburn leads 5-1. Houston is seeking its third 12-plus win season after winning 13 in both 2011 and 2015. The Cougars also are trying to snap a four-game losing streak in bowl games. Auburn, meanwhile, is trying to halt a four-game skid before heading into the offseason. The Tigers have lost at least seven players who either opted out of the bowl or are transferring. The Cougars are minus their biggest star, All-America cornerback and dangerous return threat Marcus Jones, who also opted out.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO