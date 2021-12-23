ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Dec. 23, 1989: Remember when it actually snowed in Jacksonville?

 4 days ago
If you’re a Jacksonville native, you remember where you were during Christmas Week 1989 -- when the most recorded snowfall occurred in the area.

The final total? Several inches in some areas, and to date, it remains the only White Christmas in Northeast Florida history.

There were no smartphones in the 20th century, of course, but high-quality home movie cameras were available. In recent years, a few Floridians have uploaded the footage they captured to YouTube:

Jacksonville

Lake City

Panama City

So how’s the weather for Christmas this year? The First Alert Weather team says we’ll have a warm, sunny and dry Christmas Day. 😎

