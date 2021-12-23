Governor’s Christmas hope: that West Virginians will seek vaccine boosters

Months ago, in the quiet, eagle-bedecked confines of his office on Capitol Hill, Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, sketched out a social-policy bill not unlike the Build Back Better proposal that he torpedoed on Sunday, in a rebuke to his party, his President, and millions of people in his state. It was still in the early blush of the Democrats’ control of Congress and the White House, and the Party was pursuing an all-in-one proposal that would bundle the repair of bridges and roads with expansions of child care and other social services. Dangling the appeal of his pivotal vote, Manchin encouraged the Biden Administration to split the bill into smaller parts. “I’m saying we can get an infrastructure deal—a traditional infrastructure deal,” he told me, in May. “Then we come back on human infrastructure and look at the needs.”

