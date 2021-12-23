ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Governor’s Christmas hope: that West Virginians will seek vaccine boosters

By Brad McElhinny
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia’s governor has some blunt and practical holiday advice. “It’s the day before Christmas Eve. I know everybody is scurrying around, buying gifts and all that,” Gov. Jim Justice said today. “There is nothing, there is nothing as important to you right this minute as getting your booster shot,” Gov....

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 2

Related
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wchstv.com

More than 600 West Virginians currently hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WCHS) — Coronavirus cases continue to increase in the Mountain State as 1,198 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 9,237. The daily positive percentage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
coloradopolitics.com

Governor's office notes milestones in vaccination push

This week Gov. Jared Polis reflected on the year since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado. Since then, more than 4 million Coloradans have taken the two vaccine. “Colorado’s mission to get the vaccine into our communities has kept our businesses and schools open and our economy on the path to recovery while other states fell behind,” Polis said in a statement. “The virus and deadly Delta variant continue to infect the unvaccinated, but we have the tool to protect ourselves in the life-saving vaccine and now the booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Video, updates: Governor to provide pandemic update at 11 a.m.

We’ll provide updates here about how West Virginia is dealing with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. State officials have directed members of the public to a landing page dedicated to information about coronavirus in West Virginia. Additional information can be found at CDC’s Situation Summary or at DHHR’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Joe Biden
Metro News

As hospital capacity grows urgent, Justice announces initiatives to train more nurses

As medical facilities warn of staffing shortages and strain from another covid-19 surge, Gov. Jim Justice announced investment in nursing training and recruitment. Officials acknowledged that the training of nurses, long in short supply in West Virginia, will pay off years down the road. But they indicated hope that stepped up recruitment efforts could alleviate current pressures.
HEALTH SERVICES
The New Yorker

West Virginians Ask Joe Manchin: Which Side Are You On?

Months ago, in the quiet, eagle-bedecked confines of his office on Capitol Hill, Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, sketched out a social-policy bill not unlike the Build Back Better proposal that he torpedoed on Sunday, in a rebuke to his party, his President, and millions of people in his state. It was still in the early blush of the Democrats’ control of Congress and the White House, and the Party was pursuing an all-in-one proposal that would bundle the repair of bridges and roads with expansions of child care and other social services. Dangling the appeal of his pivotal vote, Manchin encouraged the Biden Administration to split the bill into smaller parts. “I’m saying we can get an infrastructure deal—a traditional infrastructure deal,” he told me, in May. “Then we come back on human infrastructure and look at the needs.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

West Virginia Governor Responds to Bette Midler’s ‘Poor, Illiterate, and Strung Out’ Comments

On Monday, December 20th, Bette Midler fired off a tweet that disparaged the state of West Virginia. In that tweet, she said that West Virginians were “poor, illiterate, and strung out,” and they heard her loud and clear. Before long several residents of The Mountain State found their way to Midler’s mentions to let her know how misguided and incorrect they felt she was. She was angry that WV’s Senator Joe Manchin voted against President Biden’s Build Back Better bill. While 50 other senators voted no on the bill, Manchin is a Democrat. Because of this Midler felt that Manchin betrayed the political party that they share.
POLITICS
WVNews

Day of Prayer and Hope service to honor West Virginians who died of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and religious leaders from across the state will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 residents who have been lost to COVID-19. The service will be held by leaders from different religious backgrounds, providing an opportunity for all West Virginians, no matter their religious denomination, to come together in a time of reflection and prayer.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Christmas Eve#Omicron#Claymarsh#Wvmetronews
lootpress.com

Capito Wishes West Virginians a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released a message ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year!. I am excited to spend the holidays with my family and friends at home in West Virginia.
POLITICS
Metro News

Census: West Virginia loses almost 7,000 more people over past year

West Virginia has lost almost 7,000 more residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The data released this week estimated that West Virginia’s population as of July 1, 2021, was 1,782,959. That compared to an estimated population of 1,789,758 as of July 1, 2020. Those statistics meant that...
POLITICS
Metro News

West Virginia braces for omicron as it becomes the nation’s dominant strain

Dr. Clay Marsh says West Virginia has now identified three cases of omicron, and that will quickly get worse. “We are about to enter a whole new phase of covid-19. That’s not good news, nor is it good news for our hospital system,” Marsh, the state’s leading pandemic adviser, said today on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Manchin: Senator answers to West Virginians

After U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced over the weekend he could not support the purported $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tut-tutted that Manchin would have some explaining to do when he got home to West Virginia. Sanders got it backwards. Manchin, D-W.Va., would have had...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy