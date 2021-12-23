Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) has increased the available amount under its share repurchase program to $500M. The program has no expiration date and will be in effect until the maximum approved dollar amount has been used. In addition to the repurchases of common stock, the program will be used for...
Shares of property and casualty insurer Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) fall more than 7% intra-day amid a broader decline in insurtech stocks. LMND is also off nearly 9% on a M/M basis and 66% Y/Y. Shares of LMND peers like Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), which are also sliding on Monday,...
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +6% pre-market after saying it reached agreements in principle with its largest creditors, the Singaporean yards, to refinance and defer $1.4B of debt maturities and delivery installments during 2023-25. The company calls the move "a major step forward" in its target to address its debt maturities and...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to Marsh International Holdings, Inc. (Marsh International) on purchase of 43.01 per cent of the shareholding of Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited (Marsh India Insurance Brokers). As a result, Marsh International now holds approximately 92 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Marsh India Insurance Brokers.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL), the British flying taxi company that went public through a de-spacing deal last week, rose 14% as the company rang the opening bell at the NYSE this morning and amid social media mentions. Vertical Aerospace started trading last week after holders of SPAC Broadstone Acquisition approved a...
Camber Energy (CEI +13.6%) jumps in early trading on news that it will receive a $25M loan and issue warrants entitling the lender to purchase up to 50M common shares exercisable at $10 and $20 per share. Camber President and CEO James Doris says the financing terms are "the most...
Pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, Rigetti Computing and Supernova Partners Acquisition (SNII -0.3%) announced $45M in additional commitments for a private placement of Supernova II common stock related to their proposed business combination. The additional commitments are at a premium to the earlier announced PIPE, with a price per share...
First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) - $1.0969. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.58% as of Aug. 31. Payable Dec 31; for shareholders of record Dec 27; ex-div Dec 23.
