QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly Christmas morning house fire in Quakertown. Authorities say the fire started in the home’s living room, near the Christmas tree. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Essex Court. Forty-one-year-old Eric King and his two young sons — Liam and Patrick — were killed. The mother and a third son are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend raised more than $600,000.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO