Nina Shah, MD, discusses the biggest news from the FDA for multiple myeloma in the past year. Nina Shah, MD: The biggest FDA news that we got this year was the approval of ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma]. The reason it’s a big deal for us is that it now changes how we think about our lines 1, 2, 3, and 4, approaching a patient with multiple myeloma, and it allowed us to start getting our hands wet with how to use this and the logistics of that. It’s going to change how we, for example, have apheresis spots in our clinics or what kind of referral patterns we have in the community. It was nice to get that approval to start the ball rolling to hopefully bring this therapy to more patients.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO