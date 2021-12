'Twas the day before the night before Christmas, and all across the US there were GameStop stores with a PS5 restock happening. The company has a massive list of stores on its website ready to deliver a PS5 restock as soon as the store opens Thursday morning, so all you need to do is confirm which store near you has stock and prepare to camp out for the opening if you absolutely must have a console before Christmas Day. GameStop has made it clear this PS5 restock is exclusively for PowerUp Rewards Pro members, and you will be buying a bundle with games and extras so you need to have more than the standard $500 ready to purchase this console tomorrow.

