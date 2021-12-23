ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Chris Coons Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Igor Bobic
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) announced Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said on Twitter. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 24

JACKIE ARMSTRONG
4d ago

Funny all these demoncrats testing positive for covid. I bet they’ve been arrested by military for treason and won’t be coming back. Probably a few rinos too. They just can’t refuse bribes from China. Just wait. It’s coming to a tv near you soon.

Reply(5)
10
Andrew Scott
2d ago

gee. seems to me like only 1 out of 10 is Republican. the rest are all Democrats wonder what they'll blame this time

Reply(3)
6
Marsha Marsha Marsha
2d ago

Article doesn’t lead with the word UNVACCINATED, so 🤣😂🤣😂the pandemic of the vaccinated strikes again.

Reply(2)
8
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
TheDailyBeast

Whopping 10 Members of Congress Now Have COVID

COVID is making its way around Congress without partisan preference. On Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) became the 10th legislator to confirm a positive case since Sunday. He tweeted, “In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly . . . and last night I got bad news—I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) both confirmed on Tuesday their own positive cases. As reported by the Daily Mail, both Lee and Malliotakis are vaccinated—and Lee is also boosted—and both reported that they have not experienced severe side effects. Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Jason Crow (D-CO), as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NY) have also tested positive.
CBS News

Harris exposed to COVID-19, vice president's office says

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris's office disclosed. As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s testing mess

The novel coronavirus is raging through Washington, D.C., which on Wednesday registered the highest per-capita rate of daily new cases in the country. At the White House, both President JOE BIDEN and VP KAMALA HARRIS had close contacts this week with staffers who later tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement Wednesday night, Harris spokesperson SYMONE SANDERS revealed that an aide who staffed Harris throughout the day Tuesday tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning despite testing negative in the days beforehand. (Both Biden and Harris subsequently tested negative after their potential exposures.) Meanwhile, White House reporters have been told by the White House Correspondents Association to stay away from the briefing room if they can.
klkntv.com

Biden signs ALS Act, endorsed by Congressman Fortenberry, into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLKN) – The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act was signed into law today by President Joe Biden with 331 co-sponsors, and passed by a vote of 432 to three in the house. In the United States Senate, there were 64 co-sponsors, the bill passed with unanimous support.
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
The Independent

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.Ericksen's death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador though his cause of death wasn't immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday.Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, reached out to Republican colleagues last month saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear.In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive...
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
Bucks County Courier Times

TWO VIEWS: I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

For months people have been saying to me — until I got sick of hearing it — that the Democrats in Congress are a mess, their own worst enemies. They're disorganized, divided and disloyal, my friends told me. Joe Manchin is an untrustworthy snake. That's why they're going to fail to pass President Biden's big climate, social spending and tax bill — and as a result they're going lose in the midterm election and possibly lose The White House as well in 2024.
