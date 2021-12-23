Sen. Chris Coons Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID is making its way around Congress without partisan preference. On Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) became the 10th legislator to confirm a positive case since Sunday. He tweeted, “In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly . . . and last night I got bad news—I tested positive. I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines.” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) both confirmed on Tuesday their own positive cases. As reported by the Daily Mail, both Lee and Malliotakis are vaccinated—and Lee is also boosted—and both reported that they have not experienced severe side effects. Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Jason Crow (D-CO), as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NY) have also tested positive.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO