Amy Robach, 48, just celebrated her eighth year of being cancer free in 2021. And on a recent episode of The View, she shares exactly why she makes a point to do something big for the milestone every year. Robach was initially diagnosed during an on-air mammogram that was part...
ABC News announced a promotion on Thursday at Good Morning America: Alberto Orso will be taking over leadership of the second hour as senior broadcast producer, effective immediately. “Alberto has played a key role for years in shaping and strategizing the daily and weekly rhythms and wins of the second...
