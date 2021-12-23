ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Dozens of Amazon warehouse workers walk out in protest to demand better treatment and higher wages during holiday rush

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DOZENS of Amazon warehouse workers have staged a walkout to demand better treatment and higher wages during the holiday rush.

The pre-Christmas strike took place at two Amazon warehouse locations in Staten Island and Cicero, Illinois, on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKpWS_0dUbhuLU00
Dozens of Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout in protest of better treatment and higher wages Credit: REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvnnN_0dUbhuLU00
Amazon warehouse workers in Illinois and New York City staged a walkout on Wednesday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmpBj_0dUbhuLU00
Workers from four Staten Island facilities staged a 'lunchtime walkout' on Wednesday Credit: Reuters

According to a statement from the activists, workers at four Staten Island facilities staged a “lunchtime walkout,” slamming “unfair labor practices committed by Amazon,” including illegal interference with union organizing.

The activists stated that "in light of the increasing severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant, we are demanding the return of hazard pay and unlimited unpaid time off."

Despite the frigid temperatures, workers rallied in Times Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Employees shared stories of working conditions and announced their petition for a Union election had been refiled.

A video shared on Twitter by organizer Christian Smalls showed organizers distributing flyers promoting the walkout and gathering food to distribute to employees.

In Illinois, two Amazon facilities near Chicago staged a pre-Christmas walkout on Wednesday morning during the busiest time of the year.

“We have been passed over for raises. We are being overworked, even when there is sufficient people to work here,” a worker at the DLN2 facility in Cicero said in a live stream posted by the Amazonians United.

“We have not received the bonuses we were promised. There are people here who were hired as permanent workers, and then they took their badges away and made them temporary workers.

"They are staffing this place unsafely, making people work too fast, even though we don’t have to.”

Illinois workers, who work between 1:20 AM and 11:50 AM, are also demanding a $5 per hour raise.

In response to the protests, an Amazon spokesperson said: "We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so.

"We are proud to offer employees leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to grow with our company."

TORNADO RIPS THROUGH AMAZON WAREHOUSE

The move comes after a tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10, leaving six factory employees dead and trapping 100 workers inside.

Days later, a 911 call from the building was first obtained by Business Insider through a public record request from the Edwardsville Police Department, has revealed the chaos that ensued inside.

An unidentified caller contacted 911 from a bathroom at the Amazon warehouse just minutes after a tornado passed through.

According to the report, the caller, who was with two other women, said workers had to hide out in bathrooms, not the building's designated tornado shelter.

The three women, all delivery drivers, arrived at the warehouse at 8pm on December 10 and were told to "go straight to the bathroom," the dispatcher learned.

The caller also noted that all three of the women were in a women's bathroom and huddled together as others were in the men's bathroom or in the center of the warehouse.

Following the tornado, which prompted the warehouse's 40-foot-high and 11-inch walls to crumble, the caller explained that she and the other women were "blocked in" and "underneath a bunch of rubble."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGXXn_0dUbhuLU00
Workers from two Illinois warehouses also staged their walkout on Wednesday morning Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b77c6_0dUbhuLU00
A tornado ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10 Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHu3L_0dUbhuLU00
Six Amazon workers were killed by the deadly twister Credit: AP

She told the dispatcher: "I hear other people screaming but I don't know where they are. I'm so scared. Please help me."

The caller then said one of the other women was "unresponsive."

The women were dug out from the rubble shortly after.

In total, at least forty-five people escaped the building alive and only seven of them worked for Amazon full time, Quartz reported.

AMAZON VICTIMS

The deceased Amazon warehouse workers were later identified as - Clayton Hope, 29, Deandre S. Morrow, 28, Kevin D. Dickey, 62, Etheria S. Hebb, 34, Larry E. Virden, 46, and Austin J. McEwen, 26.

Hope is a maintenance worker and Navy veteran who tried to warn colleagues.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado] was coming,” his mother, Carla Cope, told The Daily Beast. He had a big heart and he was a very sweet man.”

Hope’s mother went to the warehouse after the storm passed on Friday, looking for her son. She learned hours later from authorities that her son didn’t make it.

McEwen, the youngest Amazon victim, was a driver with Amazon who reportedly died while sheltering in the bathroom with coworkers.

Friends said he was an only child who loved to hunt with his friends.

The family of Hebb described her as a new mother, according to the New York Post.

“She was a younger cousin of our generation so I always felt the big cuz/lil cuz bond, she was a new and dedicated mother, a naturally beautiful person from the heart all the way to her radient [sic] outer beauty,” her cousin Coerce Smith wrote on Facebook.

Navy veteran Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, Cherie Jones, told the Post: “I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back… I was like ‘OK I love you.'

"He’s like ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"

The message was sent around 16 minutes before the storm touched down.

Virden had worked at Amazon for five months and was the dad of four kids, including adopted children. He also served in Iraq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8xzU_0dUbhuLU00
Over 100 employees were trapped n the warehouse Credit: Rex

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
Rush, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Illinois State
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Town Of Union, NY
CBS News

Amazon reaches settlement that gives workers more power to unionize

Amazon, under pressure to strengthen worker rights, has reached a settlement with the nation's labor regulator allowing its workers to organize freely and without retaliation. According to its agreement with the National Labor Relations Board, the online behemoth said it would reach out to former and current warehouse workers via email to notify them of their organizing rights.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Protest#Omicron#Twitter#The Amazonians United
miamitimesonline.com

Warehouse worker’s last text blames Amazon

“Amazon won’t let us leave,” delivery driver Larry Virden, 46, texted his girlfriend shortly before a tornado shredded the warehouse where he worked, killing him and five others. Fox 2 St. Louis obtained the text and published it in a report. Despite hours of warning that a dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island refile union petition

A group of Amazon warehouse workers on New York's Staten Island refiled a request for a union vote, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Wednesday. The group, called Amazon Labor Union, is looking to organize workers across four Amazon warehouses. It first filed a vote request in late October with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
WGN News

Amazon workers at 2 Chicago area facilities walk off job

CHICAGO — Amazon workers at two Chicago area facilities walked off the job to demand better working conditions. The walkouts began early Wednesday morning at the facilities in Cicero and Gage Park. It is the first ever multi-site work stoppage at Amazon in the US. Workers delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Street.Com

Amazon Reinstates Masks Requirement For Warehouse Workers

Amazon AMZN has reinstated its requirement that warehouse employees wear masks to protect against Covid, as the omicron variant rages. “Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us,” Amazon said in a notice obtained by CNBC. “In response to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 omicron...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Amazon Revives Mask Mandate for Warehouse Workers Due to Rise in Covid Cases

Amazon is requiring all U.S. warehouse workers to wear a face mask inside operations facilities due to the spread of the Covid omicron variant. The company in November lifted the mask requirement for fully vaccinated warehouse workers. Omicron is now considered the dominant Covid strain in the country, accounting for...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
284K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy