Now that SMU is officially out of a bowl game with the cancellation of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, new head coach Rhett Lashlee can focus his attention on building a quality coaching staff around him to continue the success of the past few seasons including an 8-4 record in 2021. Although bowls are fun for the players and staff, there is no such thing as an off-season in football and Lashlee has already assembled a team to keep the Mustangs moving forward into 2022.

