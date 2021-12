The good news is that federal, postal, military and Social Security retirees in January will be getting the largest cost of living adjustment they’ve had in years. That is also the bad news! Especially for most working feds who are under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) program with its diet cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) feature. When inflation exceeds a certain amount, FERS retirees get it, minus one percentage point. That is not so bad IF it is a rare thing. But if inflation returns to bad-old-days levels, it could quickly erode the buying power of FERS retirees. How bad is that over time?

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO