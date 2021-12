2021 is officially the year for Chloe and Halle Baileys year, jaw-dropping Instagram moments, new music, new movie collabs, and now a limited-edition collection at Victoria’s Secret PINK. The sisters and duo revealed their partnership in an Instagram post just in time for the holidays captioned: #PINKPARTNER it’s finally here y’all! our first ever limited-edition collection with @VSPINK!! and we are o b s e s s e d. every piece was designed to be comfortable yet chic and sexy so you can wear all day, everyday. we worked with a lot of neutrals so you can mix and match, and you know we had to weave in our favorite color purple because we should all feel like royalty 👑 we’re SO excited for you all to check it out, and even more excited that in honor of the launch, PINK is making a generous donation to an organization close to our hearts, @childmindinstitute. head to PINK stores and PINK.com to shop and let us know what you think! Xx.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO