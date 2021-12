The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Dr. Wendy Osefo has been busy this December. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member kicked off the month by transforming her Maryland home into "a winter wonderland” for the holidays. She then went to New York to attend the final runway show of Bravo's Project Runway with The Real Housewives of New York City designer Leah McSweeney and The Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Gina Kirschneheiter. Days after celebrating Candiace Dillard Bassett's birthday at an ugly Christmas sweater party, Wendy was off again to New York, this time sporting a stylish travel ensemble.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO