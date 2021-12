Those who are still eligible to receive their coronavirus jabs are being urged to start 2022 by getting the vaccine as more the 1.5 million appointments are available to book over the festive season.The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January, as rugby stars lined up to urge people to get their boosters.NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis called on people to get boosted in time for the New Year.He said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO