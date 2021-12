As we go on 21 months of economic unrest since the start of the coronavirus, Colorado’s economy is looking less competitive relative to other struggling states. It shouldn’t come as a surprise on the heels of new state and local regulatory burdens heaped on employers. From a costly family-leave mandate imposed through the ballot; to minimum-wage hikes decreed in the state’s largest city; to the regulatory assault on a cornerstone of the state’s economy, the oil and gas industry — dubious policies are burdening the state’s job creators and scaring off others.

10 DAYS AGO