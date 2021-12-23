Knicks' RJ Barrett: Listed as available

The New York Knicks aren’t too jolly this holiday season. At 14-18, they’re out of the playoff picture entirely and are in the midst of a truly disappointing season. A Christmas Day matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, a game that was worthy of being circled on the calendar when the schedule was released, has all the energy and excitement of a fruit cake.
Michael Jordan during his time had done wonders for the league he played in. He changed the game in a more dominant style of playing and inspired many of whom we compare to him. What if there was a player who had potential of stripping the greatest’s off his throne.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
The Phoenix Suns were humbled on the court on Saturday night – a phrase they haven’t heard very often this season. Of their six losses, two of them have been at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker was willing to admit that...
A Christmas Eve fire erupted at the New Jersey home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, but the family escaped uninjured. The New York Post reported on the incident while Philadelphia-area TV stations got video footage of the fire. ABC 6 in Philadelphia showed firefighters, with ladders leading up to house...
LeBron James is often criticized for reports suggesting he has a bigger impact on his team's decision-making process than other stars. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had this clout in Miami, during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now fans are convinced he's in a similar position with the Lakers.
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, center Tony Bradley and forward Alfonzo McKinnie all entered the health and safety protocols Sunday, according to a team spokesperson. They join coach Billy Donovan in the protocols after he landed there Friday.
With four players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on their depth in a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas day. Steve Kerr called on reserve guard Gary Payton II to start alongside Steph Curry in the backcourt...
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green really like to win. They also really like to beat Chris Paul in meaningful games. On Saturday, Curry and Green killed two birds with one stone as they helped the Warriors knock off CP3 and the Phoenix Suns, 116-107, in a Christmas Day showdown between the teams with the two best records in the NBA.
