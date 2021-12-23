How Did Doctor Octopus Make It To 'No Way Home'? Everything You Need to Remember About Doc Ock

Sony will be ringing in the new year with Morbius, an origin story film for the comic book character Doctor Michael Morbius, an on-purpose scientist and accidental vampire played by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. This movie has been a long-time coming, as it was originally supposed to be released in July of 2020 (but, you know, Covid). The trailers for Morbius tease a darker, more sinister world than comic book fans might be used to, with the titular anti-hero being torn between helping others and satisfying his newfound bloodlust. His conflictions are summed up perfectly when he says, “I’d do anything to save a life, but I don’t know what I’m capable of.” The trailer's not-so-subtle anti-Spidey sentiment, such as the Spider-Man graffiti that reads “murderer” and an appearance by Spider-Man: Homecoming’s villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) suggests that the film will explore exactly why and how Morbius gets tangled in Spider-Man’s webs.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO