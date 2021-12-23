ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Doctor Octopus Make It To 'No Way Home'? Everything You Need to Remember About Doc Ock

By Rae Torres
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most highly anticipated returning villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home is none other than the iconic Doctor Octopus, A.K.A Doc Ock, played by the brilliant Alfred Molina in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. It's been almost two decades since the release of Raimi's sequel, so you might need a...

Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
IGN

Everything We Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Disney. Marvel fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for No Way Home, the next installment of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy after Far From Home left off on an intense cliffhanger where Peter Parker’s identity was revealed to the world. Now, Spider-Man has enlisted the help of Doctor Strange to try and erase the public’s memory. Something goes terribly wrong however, leading to the collision of multiple universes and timelines.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

No Way Home Reveals the Disturbing Truth of Doctor Octopus’s Tentacles

The following article about the mystery of Doctor Octopus and his tentacles contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since I saw Spider-Man 2, something’s been bothering me about Doctor Octopus. And it’s taken seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home for that something to finally click. In the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Discusses Why They Didn't Use Green Goblin and Doc Ock in Past MCU Spider-Man Films

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the triumphant return of the villains from the past Spider-Man films that we grew up and love. The actors who played them have become iconic for the roles and fans were very happy to see them come back for another turn. But you might be wondering, why didn't those characters have their own MCU versions? We now have an answer for that.
MOVIES
Collider

Who Exactly Is Doctor Michael Morbius, the Titular Anti-Hero of the Upcoming ‘Morbius’?

Sony will be ringing in the new year with Morbius, an origin story film for the comic book character Doctor Michael Morbius, an on-purpose scientist and accidental vampire played by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. This movie has been a long-time coming, as it was originally supposed to be released in July of 2020 (but, you know, Covid). The trailers for Morbius tease a darker, more sinister world than comic book fans might be used to, with the titular anti-hero being torn between helping others and satisfying his newfound bloodlust. His conflictions are summed up perfectly when he says, “I’d do anything to save a life, but I don’t know what I’m capable of.” The trailer's not-so-subtle anti-Spidey sentiment, such as the Spider-Man graffiti that reads “murderer” and an appearance by Spider-Man: Homecoming’s villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) suggests that the film will explore exactly why and how Morbius gets tangled in Spider-Man’s webs.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Spider-Man’ 2002 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 20 years since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man swung through theaters and into our hearts and told the origin story of our favorite wall-crawler. This was back in simpler times, before the existence of a complex and intertwined Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tackling such a famous comic book character back then was nowhere near as common as it is today, making its execution and critical reception all the more important for the future of superhero movies.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man': What Happened to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio?

Spider-Man: Far From Home represented the final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third phase, concluding the events of the Infinity Saga while simultaneously positioning the franchise for future entries. The film featured Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck, known by his villain moniker, Mysterio. Despite only appearing in one film, the MCU’s iteration of Quentin Beck influences the franchise’s trajectory far into Phase 4. We’ve compiled a guide to the events of the character as he appears in the MCU. Spoilers throughout.
MOVIES
Collider

'Bullet Train': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Variety

Could Kodi Smit-McPhee Become the Second Youngest Supporting Actor Winner for ‘The Power of the Dog’?

Kodi Smit-McPhee has maintained a stronghold this awards season for his work as Peter Gordon in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” Pundits and awards enthusiasts have to wonder: has a frontrunner emerged? Twenty-nine precursor awards have been announced thus far, with 14 naming Smit-McPhee’s darkly psychological turn the best of the year. The next closest actor to his dominance is Troy Kotsur in “CODA” and Jeffrey Wright in “The French Dispatch,” who have picked up three and two wins, respectively. In addition, Smit-McPhee’s also landed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations, two critical stops on the awards circuit. Smit-McPhee is the...
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Holland Defends Marvel Movies as Oscar-Worthy: "It's All The Same, Just Done On A Different Scale"

Ah, yes, it's the time of the year once again for the question nobody asked: do Marvel films qualify as art? Ever since veteran American auteur, Martin Scorsese made a throwaway comment in conversation with Empire in 2019—within an interview promoting his then Oscar-contender, The Irishman—the discourse has raged. And now, with the meteoric box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in mind, the question of whether MCU titles can be considered Oscar-worthy has come to the fore. Spidey star Tom Holland has had his say on the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and the spandex-clad leading man was unequivocal, to say the least.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

