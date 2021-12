Christmas Day turned deadly for a man going to visit family at a north Birmingham home. Birmingham police identified the victim as Raymond Cotton Jr. He was 42,. Cotton, according to authorities, arrived at his family’s 40th Street West house in Hooper City and was immediately met with gunfire. Police said he had parked his car in the driveway and was walking between two homes when the unidentified suspect approached him on foot and opened fire.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO